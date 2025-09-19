Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $299,562,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,662,000 after buying an additional 3,724,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Gen Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,052 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gen Digital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

