Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gen Digital has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

