Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $174.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.5556.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56. Generac has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $2,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

