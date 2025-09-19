General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $324.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

