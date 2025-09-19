Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.15 to $2.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gevo traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 3,192,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,869,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gevo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 120,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $150,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,963,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,955. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Mize sold 91,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $153,651.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 388,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,387.68. This trade represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 751,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,584 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $505.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 72.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

