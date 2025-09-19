Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $115.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.1667.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,150,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $620,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Further Reading
