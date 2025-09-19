Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. 4,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

