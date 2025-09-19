Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 44,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
