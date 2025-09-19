Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.24 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,819,522 shares of company stock worth $642,506,300 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

