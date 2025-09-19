GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.89. 246,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,128,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised GlucoTrack to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($9.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlucoTrack stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) by 102,125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of GlucoTrack worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

