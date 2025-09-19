Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

