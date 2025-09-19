Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

