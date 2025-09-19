GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.58. 456,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 171,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

GoldMining Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$312.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.40.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The principal projects are its La Mina Gold project and its Titiribi Gold-Copper project, located in Colombia, Whistler GoldCopper Project, located in Alaska, United States, Sao Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Para, northeastern Brazil, and Yellowknife Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

