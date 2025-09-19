Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.20 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.
Grab Price Performance
GRAB opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
