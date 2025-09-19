Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.20 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

GRAB opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Grab by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

