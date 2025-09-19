Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Grab has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Grab will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 102.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,598 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,277 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,206,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,433 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 354.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

