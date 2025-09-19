Graham Prothero Purchases 8,571 Shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 8,571 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £29,998.50.

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Graham Prothero bought 54 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 367 per share, with a total value of £198.18.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 385 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £224.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,363.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 421.07. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 320 and a one year high of GBX 654.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

