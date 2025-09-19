GSR IV Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRFU) Shares Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 204,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 293,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
GSR IV Acquisition Stock Up 0.4%
GSR IV Acquisition Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
