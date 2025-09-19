GSR IV Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRFU) Shares Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 204,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 293,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

GSR IV Acquisition Stock Up 0.4%

GSR IV Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSR IV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR IV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.