Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $335.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Shares of ACN opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $235.83 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

