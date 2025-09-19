Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HGTY. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE HGTY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Hagerty has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hagerty news, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 8,245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $73,545,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $12,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,721,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,357,225.04. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,955,387 shares of company stock worth $107,870,374. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

