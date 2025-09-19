Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,957 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in New York Times by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in New York Times by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

New York Times Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

