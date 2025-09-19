Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,731 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 9,288.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Stride by 102.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stride by 14,892.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stride by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,835,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,598,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRN stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average is $142.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

