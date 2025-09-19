Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 13.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 203,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,453.10. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

