Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chemed Price Performance
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.50.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.