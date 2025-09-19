Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 43,824 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,982.54. The trade was a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $246,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,460.48. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

