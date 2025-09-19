Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 55,586 Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Warby Parker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 39.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4,937.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,084 shares of company stock worth $4,674,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Trading Up 5.9%

WRBY opened at $28.34 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -404.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.