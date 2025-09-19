Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 55,586 Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Warby Parker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 39.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4,937.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Warby Parker
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,084 shares of company stock worth $4,674,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warby Parker Trading Up 5.9%
WRBY opened at $28.34 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -404.80 and a beta of 2.10.
Warby Parker Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
