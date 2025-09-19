Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 268,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 61.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

FirstService Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FSV stock opened at $201.60 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.