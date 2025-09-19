Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 49.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 266,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 88,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Archrock Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

