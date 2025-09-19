Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 276,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 242,180 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $204,873.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,690.77. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Huffines bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,679.56. This trade represents a 21.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.