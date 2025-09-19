Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 144.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 467,748 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 785,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,266,000 after buying an additional 125,357 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,802,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,274.85. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,106 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Shake Shack, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 target price on Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

