Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arcellx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arcellx by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 329.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. Analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

