Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

