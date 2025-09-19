Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after acquiring an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 8,233.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 393,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $851,722.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,400 shares in the company, valued at $23,683,814. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $179.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.