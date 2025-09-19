Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after acquiring an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 8,233.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 393,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $851,722.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,400 shares in the company, valued at $23,683,814. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Natera
Natera Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $179.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.68.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.