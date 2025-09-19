Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvePoint by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,769,000 after acquiring an additional 340,509 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,842 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,648,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 104.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AvePoint by 112.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after buying an additional 889,671 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,703.21. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,400 over the last 90 days. 26.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVPT stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.14 and a beta of 1.40. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

