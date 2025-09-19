Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 41.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,488,000 after buying an additional 3,227,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,135,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,211 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Perrigo by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,285,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,387 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,776,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,729.90. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail Lennox bought 1,255 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,124.55. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $232,699 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

