Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,506 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UCB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Trading Up 2.8%

UCB stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.86.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

