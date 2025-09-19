Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,594 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 689,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270,580 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,450. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $32,363,618. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.17. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

