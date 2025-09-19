Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after buying an additional 2,134,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,804,000 after purchasing an additional 198,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 15.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after purchasing an additional 418,693 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.0%

TRU stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $923,789 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

