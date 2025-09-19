Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,831 Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 91.8% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $42.00 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.