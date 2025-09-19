Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 160,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -423.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

