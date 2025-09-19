Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 103,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 138.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,395. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

