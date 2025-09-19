Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

