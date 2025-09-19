Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,048.31. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 537.88 and a beta of 1.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.