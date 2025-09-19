Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 943.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The company’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,985.20. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,360. 16.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

