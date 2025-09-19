Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 20,621 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $96.39 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

