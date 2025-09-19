Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. $MLR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 98.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 230.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 1,894.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Miller Industries from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Miller Industries to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLR opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

