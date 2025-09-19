Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,748 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.26. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

