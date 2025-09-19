Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 9,468 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $BCYC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 138.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 750,661 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,672,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276,671 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC opened at $7.16 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 1,257.00%.The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

