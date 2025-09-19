Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.