Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unifirst by 34.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Unifirst by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Unifirst by 150.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unifirst by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Unifirst during the first quarter worth about $853,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Unifirst Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.34 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

About Unifirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.