Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Critical Contrast

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Savings Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Savings Financial 20.64% 9.93% 1.00% Blue Foundry Bancorp -12.49% -3.45% -0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Savings Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Savings Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Savings Financial.

1.2% of Harleysville Savings Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Savings Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Harleysville Savings Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Savings Financial and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Savings Financial $40.39 million 2.16 $2.05 million $2.40 10.10 Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 2.39 -$11.91 million ($0.55) -17.60

Harleysville Savings Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Savings Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harleysville Savings Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Savings Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile and telephone banking, remote deposit, debit cards, automated clearing house processing, sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, employee services, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Its primary market area includes Montgomery County and Bucks County. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

